Update issued following arrest after bomb squad called to Stourbridge

West Midlands Police and the army's explosive ordinance disposal squad were called to an address on The Broadway, Norton, Stourbridge, at around 9pm on Tuesday, September 17, following the discovery of 'suspicious items'.

The road was blocked by officers as they investigated the items, with officers later arresting a 38-year-old man on suspicion of making or knowingly having control or possession of an explosive in suspicious circumstances.

And today, September 19, cops confirmed that the arrested man was released on bail with strict condition while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "The man that was arrested has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue."