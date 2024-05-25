'I can't believe how many nurses he'd attacked before trying to kill me'

Kieffer Sutton had been a patient in the Mental Health Unit for a year before he tried to strangle Kazeema to death.

The 37-year-old mother of three wept in court as the prosecutor listed the 46 previous times Sutton, who was born a woman but now identifies as a man, had threatened or attacked people.

Over half the incidents were nurses, such was the regularity of Sutton's attacks is that the judge locked him up for life.

Kazeema told the Express & Star: "I just could not believe what I was hearing. We had not been warned how violent the patient was. I still hear his voice laughing at me as he strangled me.

"He knew every trick in the book, he had been in the unit over a year when it is only meant to be temporary. We were told he had a personality disorder but nothing about how dangerous he was. He has to be observed by two nurses at all times because he is a danger to himself, but we were not told how many people he had attacked before."

Sutton attacked Kazeema on July 2 last year and it took her months to return to work.

She said: "It ruined my life, I loved my job before he tried to kill me. I still have not had the confidence to do a night shift on my own."

Kazeema had worked for 17 years at Walsall Manor Hospital before her sister, also a nurse, died during Covid.

She said: "There were just so many memories at the hospital, so I felt I needed to do something else. So when I got the job as a senior support worker at the unit in West Brom it was great.

"But now when I go into work I am scared I will be attacked, I know how close I was to dying."

The 37-year-old from Walsall has only just found out about Sutton's other victims, many were nurses.

She said: "I am so glad I went through with giving evidence and everything that entailed because I feel I did it for his other victims too." Kazeema is now campaigning for tougher sentences for people who attack nurses and has even appeared on Good Morning Britain discussing the issue.

"My husband has been such a support over this last year, and always gives me confidence. Some days I think the only way to forget what happened to me is to leave the country, and he sometimes agrees with me.

"The police were great too, and I am glad I helped get my attacker a proper sentence so other nurses will be safe in the future."

Sutton, aged 25, was given a life sentence, with a minimum 13 year tariff, on Thursday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The judge heard how Sutton, previously Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell, in Buckinghamshire, had punched, headbutted, stamped on and attacked nurses in hospitals and prisons across the Midlands.