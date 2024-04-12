Sea of tributes left at scene where 15-year-old was stabbed to death in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Isaac Brown died after being knifed in New Square at around 9.15pm on Sunday.

He died shortly afterwards despite paramedics battling to save his life.

Dozens of floral tributes have since been left at the scene, together with other tributes including a top with the words 'Merry Kissmas' written on it and a poem.

Tributes poured in for the young boy following his death.

His family said he was a "wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help."

Other tributes flooded in on social media, with some saying it was "heartbreaking".

Yesterday, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court charged with Isaac's murder, possession of a bladed article and robbery.

The 13-year-old was also charged with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery.

They are both due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.