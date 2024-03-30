Watch: Shock and disgust as skip lorry destroys 175-year-old church wall and drives off

Reverend Mark Wilson was shocked to see the wall destroyed at the front of St James Church, Hilltop, and no details of the driver who caused the damage have been left.

The wall's corner pillar was 50 metres down the road and Rev Wilson faced the prospect of rebuilding it using much-needed church funds.

He told the Express & Star: "We are the oldest building in Hilltop because everything has been knocked down and rebuilt.

"This is a 175-year-old wall that has been destroyed without any thought of the consequences."

After posting a plea for information on Facebook one of the church's neighbours posted door bell camera footage of the crash.

A skip lorry can be seen veering off the road and smashing into the wall with such force its wheels left the road. The driver then drives away without any regard for the damage they caused.