Frustrated Mayor annoyed transfer of crime fighting powers could mean two elections in May

Campaigning for the West Midlands Mayoral race started this week but there could also be a poll for Police and Crime Commissioner after plans to scrap the office failed.

The Home Office announced the PCC office would be history and the powers given to the newly elected mayor, whoever wins.

However, the Labour incumbent Simon Foster is clinging on to power like a cat being dragged off posh curtains after winning a round in the High Court which confirmed the Home Office consultation was not legal.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is confident the Government and he will prevail.

He told the Express & Star: "The High Court will hear the appeal from the Home Office on Friday and we will know the result on Monday. If the Home Office is successful then the Mayor will have the powers of the PCC, if they lose, then there will be two elections.

"We are totally in the hands of the appeal. But it is not a done deal."

He added: "I am deeply disappointed the PCC challenged the Home Office decision because the number one priority for so many people is crime. PCCs have not worked in the West Midlands, crime has doubled. People want someone to sort it out.

"Citizens across the West Midlands are really concerned about crime which has gone up over the last two years.

"The PCC obviously is not working, which is why I asked the Home Office to give the Mayor the powers of the PCC."

Mr Street also is frustrated Whitehall dropped the ball with consultation which should have been standard procedure.

He said: "This should have been straightforward, Mayors in London, Manchester Leeds, soon Sheffield but we got ourselves into is a process where there is a legal battle over this."

PCC Simon Foster believes the Mayor's designs on his office is a waste of taxpayers money.

He said: "The Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster said: “This is a matter that is entirely of the Mayor’s own making. I have repeatedly advised him against this shocking waste of tax payers’ money.

“A majority of the leaders of the seven Councils in the West Midlands, the public and I have all told the Mayor we do not want to him to take over the PCC powers, yet the Home Secretary and the Mayor are now appealing against a judgment of the High Court. The Home Secretary and the Mayor are more than happy to spend taxpayers’ money on legal costs when it suits them.

"It is the Home Office which is in court, not me, I am not interested in processes I just want to get on with it."