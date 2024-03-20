Revealed: face of killer who murdered wife in their own home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rajveer Mahey, 50, appeared in Wolverhampton Crown Court, admitting to stabbing and killing his wife at their Bilston home in December 2023.

The killer was charged with the murder of 46-year-old Kamaljeet Mahey at an address on Park Meadow Avenue on December 15.

Now, the face of the killer has been revealed for the first time since he was arrested last year.

Appearing in court, Mahey pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death in their family home.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Jim Mahon, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mrs Mahey's children and family who continue to grieve for their much loved mother and loved one.

"This case is a tragic case that has left a family without a mother and a father.

Kamaljeet Mahey was pronounced dead at the scene after the stabbing incident

Police were called to the family's home on Park Meadow Avenue, just before 7am after reports that a woman had been found with stabbing-related injuries at the property.

Sadly, Mrs Mahey was pronounced dead by medical staff at the scene.

"We believe the murder may have been driven by unsubstantiated jealousy but the true motive may never be known."

"By admitting his guilt he has saved the family from a lengthy and difficult trial and we hope that this brings a small comfort to Mrs Mahey's family."