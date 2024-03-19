PCC saves his job – but time will tell whether it is the end of the matter

The likelihood is that the election for the role of commissioner will now go ahead as planned on May 2, leaving the Conservatives hurriedly searching for a candidate to take on Mr Foster.

But history suggests it would be wrong to assume that the matter has now been put to bed. Mr Street first called for the mayor's role to be expanded to cover policing matters during his election campaign seven years ago, and it would take a brave individual to predict the next move.

In theory, Home Secretary James Cleverly could appeal to the Supreme Court top get the ruling overturned. But with little more than six weeks to go to polling day, it seems unlikely he would take such action.

More likely, the outcome will depend on whether or not Mr Street is re-elected to his mayoral role on May 2. If so, expect a long, detailed examination of the legal obstacles that led to the judgment, and the possibility of the legislation being amended to open the way for another bid. The problem for the Government ­– and Mr Street – is that time is not on their side. With a General Election due to be held by January at the latest, it seems hard to see the Government rushing the appropriate legislation through in time. It remains to be seen what line a future government would take on the matter.