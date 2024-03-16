Railway action against county lines results in 62 arrests, weapons and cash seizures

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

officers disrupted seven lines, carried out 62 arrests and seized nearly £4,500 during the operation on public transport networks across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The week was co-ordinated by the force's dedicated County Lines Taskforce and involving uniformed and plain clothes officers, dog teams in partnership with a number of police forces.

Officers deployed at stations and on train routes made a total of 54 drug seizures, confiscated 36 weapons and 44 mobile phones used for drug supply.

The taskforce was also set up to safeguard those involved in this lifestyle particularly those most vulnerable. The week saw 10 people receive care and support interventions and taken away from the dangers of county lines.

British Transport Police's County Lines Taskforce boss, Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams said: “Last week’s results demonstrate how effective we are in disrupting criminal networks and protecting young and vulnerable people from harm. These efforts were boosted by our colleagues from local forces, but our dedicated team works across the whole rail network every day tackling this exploitative activity.

"We are particularly pleased to have secured two charges for Modern Slavery offences, as we are determined to arrest and convict offenders that put children at great risk, by involving them in County Lines. We encourage anyone to report any signs of child exploitation or any concerns to us by discreetly texting 61016, any information can help lead to the capture of those responsible."

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence team at Bilston bus station

The week of action also saw the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence team and Wolverhampton Exploitation Hub visit Bilston Bus Station to chat with pupils and students returning from school and college about the risks of getting involved in crime.

Meanwhile in Walsall, two men were arrested and a large amount of crack cocaine was seized in the execution of warrants in Kinnerley Street in the Chuckery area of the town.