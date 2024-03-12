Murder accused 'challenged victim to use axe in confrontation' on Wolverhampton street

Thomas Connors, 62, was allegedly struck by a Mercedes estate driven by William Connors, also known as Bill, during a confrontation in Compton Road, Wolverhampton, on September 11 last year at about 8pm. He was pronounced dead in hospital the following day after suffering severe brain injuries.

In a statement read aloud to the jury on Monday, the victim's wife and prosecution witness Zoe Whitelam explained that after watching the footage she recognised what the defendant said.

"You might as well use it now," she stated.

Mr Mark Heywood KC, prosecuting, read the statement which was not disputed by the defence counsel in the murder trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. In it Ms Whitelam stated: "I have known Bill all his life and I understand his accent and the way he speaks."