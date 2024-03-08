Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police named Harleigh Hepworth as the teenager who died in Wolverhampton's West Park on Thursday.

The 17-year-old died a short time after suffering stab wounds during an incident involving "some sort of bladed weapon" at about 4.30pm at the site in West Park Road West.

Wolverhampton Police commander, Ch Supt Richard Fisher, said the situation with stabbings was amounting to an "epidemic" and described Harleigh's death as a "tragic loss of life".

He said it was a fast-moving inquiry and that Harleigh's death was an isolated incident with footage from closed circuit television footage being checked as part of the probe.

"I have police officers in the area providing reassurance and for anyone if you feel concerned come and speak to the local officers. Further to that we are looking to see how we can tackle some of the problems in the area and work in partnership to see how we can tackle the scourge of knife crime and we do not want the lose any more young lives.

"We work in partnership across a number of areas with our community safety partners, the local community and schools to try and stop this epidemic, however, we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of this. We need the help of the community and of parents to stop our young people going out, carrying knives and to end this problems," Ch Supt Fisher said.

"I believe we are at that point where a small minority of our young people are choosing to go out with weapons.

"The nature of those weapons and the ones that they can purchase through websites are the worst that I have ever seen and I cannot get to a point where I get that to stop. I need the support of everybody to get that to stop.

"We are working through those lines of inquiry. I can't give you any more information about that at this moment in time. We have got some good lines of inquiry as we move forward.

He said relating an 'epidemic' situation he said: "I want to be really clear this is not vilifying all young people. The vast majority are really good. There is a small minority that for whatever circumstances in their lives are choosing to carry weapons.

"We know that if young people are carrying a knife they are far more likely to come to harm from a knife. It isn't until we stop that that we are going to stop these tragic deaths."

"There is no reason this park wouldn't be used. We have to look at these issues as isolated incident. There are many young people passing through here everyday."

He appealed for the wider community to respect the privacy of Harleigh's family.

He said officers were in the area and available for residents to share their concerns. He said there was no reason for people not to use the park which is an important amenity.

No decision as yet been made over whether the weekly park run will be allowed to go ahead tomorrow.

Anyone with information about Harleigh's death has been asked to get in touch via West Midlands Police using Live Chat on the force's website, or 101, quoting log 3259 of 7 March.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.