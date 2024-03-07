'Truly dangerous' sex offender who abused children is jailed for more than 20 years

Robert Mold was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on February 26 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child and six counts of sexual assault of a child at Stafford Crown Court.

The 63-year-old, of Waterbrook Way in Bridgtown in Cannock, was arrested in July 2020 after survivors of his abuse came forward and told Staffordshire Police what he had done.

The offences happened between 2016 and 2017.

Staffordshire Police said that after the survivors came forward, officers started work to gather evidence and take Mold to court.

He was questioned by detectives in custody and charged with the offences despite originally denying what happened.

Mold has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Sophie Boden, from Staffordshire Police's Child Protection and Exploitation Team said: “I’d like to recognise the immense courage and bravery that the survivors have shown throughout this investigation.

“Mold is a truly dangerous man who has inflicted an immeasurable deal of anguish on the victims.

“Officers and staff from our Child Protection and Exploitation Team have worked tirelessly to secure this conviction, support the victims and put a dangerous sex offender behind bars for a very long time.

“I hope this serves as an example to any survivors of rape and sexual assault that they will be listened to, no matter how recent the offences may have been. We want to relentlessly pursue sex offenders, put them before the courts and deliver the toughest punishment possible.”

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and you’d like to speak to us in confidence, call 101 or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"If you want to stay anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."