Tributes paid to 'bright and fun-loving' 10-year-old girl found dead in Rowley Regis

Brickhouse Primary School pupil Shay Kang was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close at around 12.10pm yesterday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder investigation.

A 33-year-old woman, understood to be known to the girl, has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder this afternoon.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

The scene remained cordoned off today, with people leaving flowers and cuddly toys in the street.

Robin Close remained closed off nearly a day after Shay was found

A post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, has paid tribute to her saying she will be missed by everyone.

In a statement, the school said: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

Tributes were being left at the scene

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

It comes as a balloon release was being planned this afternoon in memory of Shay.

A fundraiser has also been launched to help pay for her funeral.

The GoFundMe page aims to raise £6,000 in memory of "beautiful little girl Shay".

The incident happened on Robin Close on Monday around midday

Donations have flooded in and more than £900 has already been raised.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit gofundme.com/f/beautiful-little-girl-shay.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation at West Midlands Police, said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing. We are working hard to establish what happened and our investigation has made good progress.

"The community has understandably been left shocked by what’s happened, and we'll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.”