Police seek Staffordshire service station saboteur after fuel supply cut and pumps damaged

It happened at a service station on Lichfield Road, Stone, at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Staffordshire Police said a man "removed all nozzles" from the pumps before "throwing them" to the ground and causing damage to "at least one".

The man allegedly returned around two hours later and cut the fuel supply to the entire service station.

The force has issued a picture of a man officers want to speak to.

Anyone who recognises him or those with information should contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 223 of March 3, or via Live Chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.