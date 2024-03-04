West Midlands Police are asking for help in locating the whereabouts of Steven Griffiths, 44, from West Bromwich, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Officers have asked anyone who has seen him to call 99 immediately, quoting log number 573 of 04/03/2024.

West Midlands Police appealed on X: "Have you seen Steven Griffiths? The 44-year-old from #WestBrom is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting log 573 of 04/03/2024."