Police on M6 arrest man after 'taxi stolen in robbery where victim was stabbed'

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group managed to intercept the vehicle which was taken in a violent incident in which a man was stabbed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were alerted at first to a vehicle travelling at speed that resulted in a four-vehicle road traffic collision. People were hurt in the crash, but nobody had life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the force said: "As the offender left on foot, nearby a taxi was then taken violently, with the driver threatened at knifepoint on the main road, receiving injuries that were also thankfully not life-threatening, and told to hand over the keys before heading towards the City Centre.