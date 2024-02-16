Man who tried to avoid paying £3 cross-city rail fare now owes court more than £450
A man who tried to avoid paying a £3 train fare must fork out more than £460 after being taken to court.
Plus
Published
Ali Mahmood, from Evans Street in Wolverhampton, was travelling across Manchester on July 21 last year when he tried to travel from the city's Victoria station to Piccadilly.
A single ticket would have cost £3.
Manchester Magistrates Court was told, via the document-only single justice procedure, that when the 23-year-old arrived at Manchester Piccadilly, he was asked to show a ticket.