Man who tried to avoid paying £3 cross-city rail fare now owes court more than £450

A man who tried to avoid paying a £3 train fare must fork out more than £460 after being taken to court.

By David Stubbings
Published
Ali Mahmood tried to avoid paying a £3 train fare

Ali Mahmood, from Evans Street in Wolverhampton, was travelling across Manchester on July 21 last year when he tried to travel from the city's Victoria station to Piccadilly.

A single ticket would have cost £3.

Manchester Magistrates Court was told, via the document-only single justice procedure, that when the 23-year-old arrived at Manchester Piccadilly, he was asked to show a ticket.

