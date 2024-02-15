Phone footage of moment Joseph Riches was stabbed to death in Stourbridge was played at party later that night
The four men jailed for the murder of teenager Joseph Riches went to a party later that evening where footage of the moment he was stabbed with a machete was "played to the crowd".
Sentencing Josh Edgington, Dray Simmonds and two 16-year-olds who can't be named at Coventry Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice Wall said he could only conclude the reason for showing the footage of the stabbing was to "glory in it".
Simmonds, aged 20, of Dixons Green Road in Dudley was jailed for life on Thursday morning with a minimum term of 21 years.
Edgington, aged 20, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and 24 months to run concurrently for the bladed weapon.
Two 16-year-olds who cannot be named were were given 15-and-a-half and 15 years in detention.