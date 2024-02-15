Phone footage of moment Joseph Riches was stabbed to death in Stourbridge was played at party later that night

Sentencing Josh Edgington, Dray Simmonds and two 16-year-olds who can't be named at Coventry Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice Wall said he could only conclude the reason for showing the footage of the stabbing was to "glory in it".

Joseph Riches was just 16 when he was stabbed to death in Stourbridge on Saturday.

Simmonds, aged 20, of Dixons Green Road in Dudley was jailed for life on Thursday morning with a minimum term of 21 years.

Edgington, aged 20, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and 24 months to run concurrently for the bladed weapon.

Two 16-year-olds who cannot be named were were given 15-and-a-half and 15 years in detention.