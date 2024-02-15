Dangerous driver banned from roads after careering around Wolverhampton in a Transit van
A man who drove a van in Wolverhampton dangerously and without insurance cover has avoided jail but has been banned from the road for a year.
By Adam Smith
Reece Small, aged 26, was spotted driving a Ford Transit dangerously around the Ashmore Park area of Wolverhampton on Thursday, September 21, last year.
After being apprehended police officers realised Small had been driving without insurance whilst driving dangerously.