Teenager arrested after man assaulted and hospitalised

The 17-year-old boy was charged following the assault at the supermarket on Holyhead Road in Wednesbury on Monday evening.

The incident happened around 7.30pm, with a bag containing a sum of cash reported to have been stolen and the victim left with serious injuries and requiring hospital treatment.

The teenager was arrested and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, February 7), with a subsequent hearing to take place at the same court on May 2.

