West Midlands Police Federation boss 'disappointed' in sentences given after officers punched and bitten

A total of four officers were attacked while patrolling Villa Road, Lozells, in October last year.

They attempted to use dispersal order powers in response to concerns raised over anti-social behaviour in the area.

While trying to carry out an arrest, the officers were assaulted, with some punched and bitten.

One of the attackers also lifted a bicycle over his head and brought it down upon the heads of the officers.

Adam Issa, 33, of no fixed abode, was convicted of two assaults on emergency workers.

He was sentenced to six months in prison but has since been released due to time on remand.

A second offender, Hamad Gernas, 23, of Hamilton Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of three counts of assault occasioning aggravated bodily harm.

He received sentences of seven months, six months and six months in prison to run concurrently.

West Midlands Police Federation deputy chair, Jase Dooley, said the length of the sentences was not a "strong enough deterrent".

Mr Dooley said: "I welcome the fact that they have been convicted for what were shocking attacks on our members.

"However, I’m a bit disappointed at the sentencing they have received. Although they spent time on remand I believe a harsher sentence should have been given.

"We have contacted the officers who were attacked and they feel the same. It is not a strong enough deterrent."

The news of the sentences comes after what Mr Dooley described as "another difficult weekend" for the force when several officers were hurt at the FA Cup game at The Hawthorns between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Separately to the match, West Midlands Police Federation said a total of 11 officers were assaulted over the weekend, ranging from being spat at, bitten, punched and kicked.

Mr Dooley has called for harsher sentences on those who attack officers.

He added: "This is completely unacceptable. The message needs to go out to the public that if you attack a police officer, you will end up in prison for a long period.

"Police officers need justice when they’re attacked – they are victims as well. They shouldn’t have this level of violence towards them just because of the job they do, we shouldn’t accept it.

"We need the support of the wider criminal justice system and stronger punishment."