Killer of Walsall teenager Jack Lowe has jail term increased after hearing

Brandon Price, aged 19, was jailed for the murder of 18-year-old Jack, also known as Jack Norton, of Alumwell, in a Darlaston field on December 7, 2022.

The killer was earlier this month sentenced to a minimum life term of 20 years to serve at least 18 years and 342 days, with 388 days spent on remand in custody counting towards as a discount in the time to be served.

However, Price, of Mellish Road also in Walsall was back in court on Thursday after it emerged that he was not in fact entitled to so much discount.

Judge Michael Chambers KC told the slip rule hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court that when Price killed Jack he was on licence after being detained for seven years and nine months in December 2020 for a series of robberies.

When he was arrested for murdering Jack Lowe he was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of that sentence.

As a result his life term was reviewed at the hearing and Price must now serve a minimum term of 19 years and 165 days with a lesser discount given due to his young age, and in parity with his 16-year-old co-defendant, who detained for 15 years and must serve at least 13 years and 348 days.

"No remand days count towards the sentence. I rescind the previous direction," Judge Chambers said.

Under the Sentencing Act 2020 slip rule, crown courts have the power to vary or to rescind a sentence within 56 days if further information relevant to the sentence has become available.

The15-year-old, from Walsall, cannot be named, due to being under 18.

CCTV from residents doorbell cameras and 'Cookie Park' on the Darlaston-Wednesbury boundary caught Price and his accomplice “whooping” for joy after Price stabbed Jack after being "egged on" by the youth who was annoyed that the victim did not recognise him, after meeting him in a nearby street a short time before the attack.