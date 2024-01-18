Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of man who was stabbed after car crash

Rees McDonald on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Inderjit Dulay Singh, aged 32, in Darlaston on November 21.

Mr Tom Walkling, prosecuting barrister, told Wolverhampton Crown Court that Mr Singh, the alleged victim, "was too unwell" to assist with the police investigation.

Judge Michael Chambers KC asked for an updated medical report to be prepared and told McDonald: "Your case is being adjourned for trial. You need to keep in touch with your solicitor."

The case relates to an alleged incident following a car crash near the junction of Richards Street and Victoria Road at about 8am on November 21.

The 28-year-old defendant, of Shepherds Fold, in Brewood, was remanded in custody until June.