Motorist almost four times alcohol limit just avoids jail - but gets lengthy driving ban

Robert O'Rourke was handed a 12-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, on Friday, January 5.

The 55-year-old, of Green Park Road, Dudley, recorded a breath test of 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly quadruple the limit of 35mcg, when he was stopped on the A12 at Stratford St Andrews, in Suffolk, on January 2.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court three days later, he admitted drink driving and was also banned from the road for three years.