'Dangerous' man behind bars for strangling woman and coercive behaviour

Jordan Porter was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and given an indefinite restraining order at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday, December 21 after he pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of intentional strangulation in Worcester.

The restraining order prevents the 25-year-old, of Bromford Lane in Washwood Heath in Birmingham, from making contact with his victim.

Detective constable Helen Goode said: “Porter is a dangerous man who inflicted emotional and physical abuse onto his victim.

"I welcome his sentence and hope this sends a positive message that domestic abuse of any kind will not be tolerated.

“I hope that the victim in this case can now move forward with her life feeling that Porter has got the sentence he deserves.

"Her bravery in coming forward and supporting a prosecution has enabled us to get this conviction and I praise her for determination and courage.”