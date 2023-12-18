Six jailed for controlling prostitution after threatened woman escapes brothel

The three men and three women operated at addresses in Smethwick and advertised on escort websites offering women for the purpose of sexual activity for money.

Their operation came to light when one woman who was forced to work for them managed to escape in January 2021 and reported what had happened to her to police.

She had been brought from Romania under false pretences in three months earlier at the age of 18.

She was first taken to a house in Arden Road and later another house in Parkes Street, which was being run as a brothel.

Alexandra Ifrim and Leonard Culmici

The woman, who was subjected to threats, violence and coercion, was made to work 16-18 hours a day, with the majority of her ‘earnings’ going to the group who controlled her.

After she contacted police, an investigation was launched and suspects were identified from social media.

A series of warrants were carried out at the properties in Arden Road and Parkes Street, with a number of mobile devices seized and the six defendants arrested.

Online adverts for sex workers were linked to the devices and those arrested, with pictures of the victim taken in a bedroom at the Parkes Street house.

Mariana Profira and David Busteanu

Further interrogation of the mobile phones revealed messages discussing logistics of moving another woman between addresses, controlling money and even contact with another woman in Romania urging her to come to the UK.

The six defendants pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June and were sentenced on Friday.

Silvia Mimi Buduru, aged 48, and Florin Nicolae, 39, both from Hydes Road, West Bromwich, were jailed for four years and six months and five years and five months respectively.

Alexandra Ifrim, 34, of Parkes Street, Smethwick, was locked up for three years and 10 months.

Leonard Culmici, 34, of Arden Road, Smethwick, was jailed for three years and two months.

While Mariana Profira, 46, and David Busteanu, 22, both also of Arden Road, were sent to prison for three years and 10 months and three years and two months respectively.

Investigating officer at West Midlands Police, Detective Constable Harry Carley said: “Faced with the wealth of evidence we had against the six defendants, I am pleased they decided to plead guilty and saved the victim the ordeal of a trial.

“We also found that Nicolae had already served four years in prison in France from 2014 for controlling prostitution using violence and coercion.

“Modern slavery can be a very hidden crime and often people brought into the country feel they have nowhere to turn for help.

"The public can help by looking for the tell-tale signs, such as several people staying in houses coming and going at all times of the day and night."

Slavery or trafficking offences can be reported to the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.

Alternatively visit modernslaveryhelpline.org or call West Midlands Police on 101.