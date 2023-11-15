What happened when we asked the PM about knife crime as another person dies in the Black Country

In July our front page was filled with the faces of just some of the teenage victims that have died in recent months and years.

Many died after getting involved in a scuffle that, because of the presence of knives, ended up with a fatality.

We backed a petition organised by the family of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, a completely innocent schoolboy killed because his attacker thought he was someone else. The petition, handed to 10 Downing Street, called for an outright ban on the sale of zombie knives and machetes, deadly weapons that are currently readily available online.

Earlier this year Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill were jailed for a total of 34 years for killing Ronan. West Midlands Police released an image of the blades used. One, from handle to tip, was 70cm – well over two feet – in length.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Express & Star during a visit to the Black Country in July about the rise in knife crime, saying that as a parent he shares concerns over young lives being lost. A couple of days after his visit, the latest violent attack left another victim dead. Jetmir Pemaj, aged 33, died on Harrow Street in the Whitmore Reans.

The PM pledged to do “everything possible” to tackle a wave of violence and a rise in weapon crimes in the region.

Mr Sunak said while there was more to be done, the number of police officers on the streets had risen and enhanced stop and search powers would also help clamp down on knife crime. Investment in youth services is also an important deterrent, the PM said.

Mr Sunak said he was aware of the enormity of the issue, adding: “I have young children as well so it’s something I feel personally and I want to make sure we do everything we can to reduce it.

“Nationally, things are heading in the right direction but we can always and must do more. A couple of things we are doing – one is just first and foremost putting more police officers on the street. The government delivered its target of 20,000 more police officers on the streets, which is fantastic news. Those police officers are on the streets here in the West Midlands cracking down on crime."