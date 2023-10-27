Three men arrested after suspected stolen car stopped in Darlaston

Wayne Taundry, aged 35 from Walsall, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, aggravated vehicle taking and driving whilst disqualified, after the vehicle was stopped on Alexandra Road.
He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Two other men, aged 42 and 38, were taken into custody on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped and have been placed on police bail while police carry out further enquiries.
The arrests were made after teamwork from a number of police teams including the off-road bikes unit, traffic unit, and neighbourhood officers from Bloxwich and Walsall CID.