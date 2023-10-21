Man suffers head injuries in Birmingham hit and run

The injured man, aged in his 50s, was found in Boulton Middleway, near Hockley, at about 5.30am on Saturday after being knocked down by a vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Edgbaston in a critical condition.

DS Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At this stage we believe the man has received his injuries after being struck by a vehicle which hasn’t stopped.

"It is likely the vehicle would have been travelling towards the general direction of the Jewellery Quarter and the collision would have occurred just before Key Hill Circus.

“This is a busy stretch of road and I know from CCTV that a number of vehicles passed the scene or stopped and I need the occupants of those vehicles to get in touch as you may hold key evidence to help us put together the events from last night.

"Anyone with CCTV of the area or dashcam should contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved. I need you to come forward and tell me what happened last night.

"The man is in a critical condition and his loved ones deserve answers. Now is the time to do the right thing.”