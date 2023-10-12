Jailed: Dangerous driver on wrong side of Black County streets at speeds of up to 50mph

Manjinder Singh, aged 29, was also banned from the road after clocking up speeds of up to 50mph along 30mph roads in the Ocker Hill area of Tipton; in Wednesbury and in Moxley in Darlaston on May 9.
A man has been jailed for driving dangerously along the Black Country New Road after failing to pull over for pursuing police.
