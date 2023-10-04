Notification Settings

Appeal after thieves break into shop in middle of the night

By James Vukmirovic

An appeal has gone out to the public for any information about the people who forced entry into a shop in the middle of the night.

The Spar shop on Cape Avenue was broken into at midnight. Photo: Google Street Map
Staffordshire Police are appealing for help identifying the two people who forced their way into the Spar shop on Cape Avenue in Western Downs in Stafford around midnight on Tuesday.

The two people stole a number of items, including vapes, cigarettes and alcohol, as well as a laptop from inside the shop, before leaving around 1.15am on Wednesday.

They are described as two men dressed in black and wearing face coverings.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by either calling 101 or using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information following a burglary at a business in Stafford.

"At midnight on Tuesday 3 October two unknown offenders forced entry to the Spar shop on Cape Avenue, Western Downs, and stole various items including vapes, cigarettes and alcohol.

"They left the shop at around 1.15am today (Wednesday 4 October).

"The offenders also took a laptop from an office inside the shop. They are described as two men dressed in black and wearing face coverings.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area at the time.

"If you have any information that could help us with our inquiries, call 101, quoting incident 77 of 4 October, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

