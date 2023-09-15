Notification Settings

Man suffers broken jaw after assault in Lichfield park

By Eleanor Lawson

A man in his 30s has suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted at a park in Lichfield.

The man was assaulted in a park on Bird Street, Lichfield. Photo: Google Maps.

Officers and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to a park on Bird Street just after 12am on Monday, August 28.

The victim was assaulted and taken to hospital after suffering a broken jaw, and police are now appealing for information about the incident.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We have been carrying out enquiries locally and reviewing all the available footage from the area at the time.

"We are now appealing for further information which may be able to help us find the person responsible.

"Unfortunately, a description of the suspect is not known at this time .

"If you witnessed the assault or have any information that could help us with our inquiries, call us on 101, quoting incident 1 of 28 August, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.

"If you prefer to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

