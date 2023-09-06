Brett Spittle was sentenced to ten years for a list of crimes

Brett Spittle, of Moor Street, Brierley Hill, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Thursday for the robberies, which took place in September 2022.

Spittle, 39, first struck at the Budgens Store on High Street, Pensnett, armed with an axe and hammer. He threatened staff and then forced open the till before making off with the cash.

During the robbery Spittle also injured a member of staff who attempted to intervene, leaving the man needing surgery for facial injuries received during the scuffle.

Later that day, shortly before 10pm, Spittle entered a One Stop on Turners Lane, Brierley Hill. He proceeded to threaten members of staff with a hammer he was carrying, forcing them aside as he stole cash along with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol.

Detective Constable Bobby Khan, from Dudley Police's neighbourhood crime team, said: "Brett Spittle is a very dangerous individual and he was quite prepared to use violence to get what he wanted.

"His victims endured a distressing ordeal at his hands – particularly the man who courageously tackled him during the Budgens store robbery – but they were determined to help us in our efforts to catch him.

"Their cooperation greatly assisted our investigation, which has led to Spittle deservedly being put behind bars."

DNA belonging to Spittle was left behind at the scene of the robbery at Budgens. Following an investigation, review of CCTV footage and witness testimonies, a police-led manhunt was launched where Spittle was arrested on December 15, 2022.

Spittle was found guilty of robbery on both counts at court, receiving 10 years for the offence at the Budgens store and seven years and one month for the One Stop. Both sentences will run concurrently.