Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Deeply loved' man stabbed to death in Wolverhampton is named as family pay tribute

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The family of a man stabbed to death in Wolverhampton last week have paid tribute to their "beloved" relative.

Jetmir Pemaj was killed in Whitmore Reans on July 27. Photo: West Midlands Police
Jetmir Pemaj was killed in Whitmore Reans on July 27. Photo: West Midlands Police

Jetmir Pemaj, aged 33, died on Harrow Street in the Whitmore Reans area of the city last Thursday after being attacked at around 5am, sparking a murder investigation.

In a tribute issued through West Midlands Police, his family said: "Jetmir was a beloved son, brother and partner. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by his entire family and friends."

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another man - found in New Hampton Road - who was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police at the scene in Harrow Street last week

Lucious Winchester, 24, of Barnwood Road, Quinton, Birmingham, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court today.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with detectives via Live Chat quoting log 417 of July 27.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News