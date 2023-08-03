'Deeply loved' man stabbed to death in Wolverhampton is named as family pay tribute

Jetmir Pemaj was killed in Whitmore Reans on July 27. Photo: West Midlands Police

Jetmir Pemaj, aged 33, died on Harrow Street in the Whitmore Reans area of the city last Thursday after being attacked at around 5am, sparking a murder investigation.

In a tribute issued through West Midlands Police, his family said: "Jetmir was a beloved son, brother and partner. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by his entire family and friends."

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another man - found in New Hampton Road - who was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police at the scene in Harrow Street last week

Lucious Winchester, 24, of Barnwood Road, Quinton, Birmingham, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court today.