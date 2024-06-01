Evan Sutton from Cradley Heath was bitten by a sniffer dog which had been brought in to search for him after he had abandoned a car provided for him by drug dealers who he was working for to pay off debts incurred during Covid, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

When the dog, and officers searched the Wendy House, in the garden of a house in Wollescote, they found cocaine worth £3,000 and two mobile phones, with the boot of the car containing cannabis worth up to £7,500, a machete and zombie knife and the original number plates of the vehicle

Sutton was already banned from driving when a police officer spotted the vehicle on cloned plates on Lye High Street on July 23 last year and attempted to block the car in. He managed to reverse out of the parking space and then led the officer, and others, on a chase through the streets of Lye and Wollescote in which he ignored stop signs and took a wrong turn, and drove at up to 70mph towards pedestrians.