Guns and suspected drugs seized by police in Wolverhampton and Birmingham raids

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A gun and suspected drugs have been seized from an address in Wolverhampton as part of a police operation.

West Midlands Police say enquiries remain ongoing after the raid at a property in Strathfield Walk in the Merry Hill area on Monday night.

Guns and drugs were also recovered from addresses in Birmingham on Tuesday morning and an arrests made.

A County Lines taskforce operation seized a shotgun hidden in a chimney in Sidcup Road, Kingstanding, along with white powder which will now be examined.

A 45-year-old man was arrested from the address on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs and possessing a weapon.

As part of linked enquiries around a drugs line, officers from the team also recovered mobile phones, paraphernalia and three air rifles from an address in Hatcham Road, Kingstanding.

A 30-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and also been taken into custody for questioning.

In a separate investigation, two weapons suspected of being converted into live firearms were recovered – along with Class A and B drugs – from a property in Dassett Grove, Bordesley Green, Birmingham.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're committed to removing guns and drugs from our streets and we're carrying out regular activity across the region.

"We're currently running Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud."

