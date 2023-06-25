Notification Settings

Officers recover stolen motorbike after foot chase in Wolverhampton

By Deborah HardimanHeath TownCrimePublished:

A police sergeant suffered a bruised knee during an incident when two males suspected of stealing a motorbike were arrested.

The recovered motorbike

The arrests where made in after Wolverhampton's Heath Town & East Park neighbourhood policing team chased two people, on foot in Graisley Lane.

One of the pair was aged 17. They were also caught with a hammer and a knife.

The team then took to social media networks to post: "We have recovered a stolen bike and arrested 2 x males after a foot chase, caught by the Sgt now nursing a scuffed knee ☹ One male in possession of a hammer and a knife #NeighbourhoodPolicing #saferstreets."

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

