'If we see it we will seize it': Police vow to crack down on Walsall off-road bikers

Bikes seized by police in Walsall.

West Midlands Police say they have already carried out a number of off-road bike operations aimed at targeting riders causing a nuisance, which has resulted in the seizure of a number of bikes and quad bikes in the borough.

During the week, officers have visited the areas of Pelsall and Shelfield to investigate, following reports of off-road vehicles being ridden dangerously in the area.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "This is a problem which has been blighting the lives of residents for some time now and we want to warn people that we will confiscate these bikes.

"The bikes are often driven dangerously on roads and green spaces causing significant upset to our local communities.

"Some are stolen and being used to commit crime such as theft, burglary and other related offences."

Inspector Pete Poolton, from Walsall LPA, added: “Illegal off-road biking is having a serious impact on our local communities and we simply won’t tolerate it.

“We will continue to work alongside our partners to take positive action against illegal off-road biking and we warn offenders who continue to drive these machines illegally and putting the public at risk that they will be caught. Their vehicles will be seized.

“We will be carrying out another large scale operation soon targeting off-road bikers. If we see it we will seize it.

"We will be going into our communities and schools to give advice and drop off posters and leaflets giving information on off-road biking and the law and how to report it if you see them being ridden illegally in your community."

West Midlands Police is urging residents to report any issues so that they have up-to-date descriptions and locations via Live Chat on their website or by ringing 101.