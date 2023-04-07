Drone tracks down suspect hiding in Black Country garden

Drone footage released by West Midlands Police

Officers in Walsall used a drone to track him after the man eventually stopped and fled the scene on foot in the early hours on Good Friday.

He was found in a garden and arrested when it emerged he was wanted by the force for unrelated matters.

West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky posted on Twitter: "A male failed to stop for officers during a routine traffic stop in Walsall.

"The drone was called and quickly identified a person hiding in a garden which wasn't easily accessible to officers. The male was detained as he was showing 'wanted' for unrelated matters!"