Drone tracks down suspect hiding in Black Country garden

Walsall

A motorist who failed to pull over for officers turned out to be a suspected criminal.

Drone footage released by West Midlands Police
Officers in Walsall used a drone to track him after the man eventually stopped and fled the scene on foot in the early hours on Good Friday.

He was found in a garden and arrested when it emerged he was wanted by the force for unrelated matters.

West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky posted on Twitter: "A male failed to stop for officers during a routine traffic stop in Walsall.

"The drone was called and quickly identified a person hiding in a garden which wasn't easily accessible to officers. The male was detained as he was showing 'wanted' for unrelated matters!"

Deborah Hardiman

