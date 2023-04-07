Drone tracks down suspect hiding in Black Country garden

Officers in Walsall used a drone to track him after the man eventually stopped and fled the scene on foot in the early hours on Good Friday.
He was found in a garden and arrested when it emerged he was wanted by the force for unrelated matters.
West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky posted on Twitter: "A male failed to stop for officers during a routine traffic stop in Walsall.
"The drone was called and quickly identified a person hiding in a garden which wasn't easily accessible to officers. The male was detained as he was showing 'wanted' for unrelated matters!"
A male failed to stop for officers during a routine traffic stop in Walsall. The drone was called and quickly identified a person hiding in a garden which wasn't easily accessible to officers. The male was detained as he was showing 'wanted' for unrelated matters!😎DP/GL pic.twitter.com/BSwXGdGvC5— WMP Eye in the Sky (@dronesWMP) April 7, 2023