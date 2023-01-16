Walsall 'PCSO with a heart of gold' makes national awards finals

PCSO Tim Littlehayes

PCSO Tim Littlehales, based in the Delves area of Walsall, was nominated in the category of Community Engagement at the National PCSO Award Ceremony after going up against hundreds of others from forces across the country.

He was presented with a certificate recognising his nomination at a prestigious event in London. The ceremony hosted by the NPCC, alongside Unison, marked the 20th anniversary since PCSOs were first introduced by the Police Reform Act 2002.

Inspector Liz Pearson, neighbourhood policing manager at Walsall Neighbourhood Policing Unit, said: “We are very proud of him for being nominated for this award.

2009: PCSO Tim Littlehales with Gemma Sifleet, Jack Webb, Joesph Reid, Zahra Bashir and Humayra Luqman at Caldmore School

"Tim is an outstanding PCSO and a lovely person in general. He is always happy to help others and support those around him.

“Tim plays an important part of police engagement around the Delves Neighbourhood, there aren’t many living in the Delves who do not know him.

“Tim has some great relationships with the Delves community and is regularly out and about with the Neighbourhood Watch tams or Street Watch and he is a key player in how we police the community and manage crime due to his intelligence gathering.

"An award-winning gentleman and PCSO with a heart of gold.”