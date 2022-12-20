Scheme to drive crime out of area is hailed a success by region’s top cop

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster with Sharie Kaur, lead co-ordinator of Tamebridge Streetwatch

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said the Tamebridge Street Watch scheme, which sees residents working with neighbourhood officers, is having a positive impact on the estate.

Mr Foster went on a walk with co-ordinators, volunteers and police officers, around Tamebridge where he was told about concerns around car thefts, drugs and anti-social behaviour.

But he also learned the number of reports of incidents has been declining since the group was formed in October 2021 and the number of residents taking part increasing in recent months.

Mr Foster said: “I was really looking forward to coming out and visiting the Street Watch scheme and I wasn’t disappointed.

“It’s been an absolutely brilliant experience meeting the volunteers who are absolutely dedicated to really making a difference to their local community.

“The local neighbourhood policing team, that’s really bought into supporting the community, is engaging and listening to them in order to prevent and tackle crime.

“I’ve learned they’ve got various issues around concerns around vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour but I think the work the local Street Watch is doing in partnership with the local policing team is starting to have an effect.

“I think it’s really important we went out and had a walk about with the teams and I really felt that visibility and presence was important, not only in terms of deterring crime but also providing community reassurance and resilience.

“It’s a really important project that seems to be succeeding in this community.”

He added: “I’m a big fan of Street Watch and Neighbourhood Watch schemes and I’m a big fan of community policing.

“I really think we need that preventative, proactive, problem-solving, visible community policing and part of the reason that is important is about preventing crime, which is better than having to deal with the consequences of crime.

“In addition to that, another pillar of that is partnership and this is a really excellent example of the community and neighbourhood team working to prevent and tackle crime.”

Tamebridge became the first active Streetwatch in West Bromwich when it was established and lead co-ordinator Sharie Kaur said: “It was a privilege to host WM PCC, Simon Foster in Tamebridge for the final SW patrol of 2022.

“Not only were we able to talk to him around the issues we face here but also show him particular parts which pose as risks.

“West Bromwich NH Policing team are valuable and supportive, highlighting the importance of the visibility of local officers in and around the estate.

“I told Mr Foster, the importance of effective communication for relationship building and communication between Tamebridge residents themselves and with the police is getting stronger enabling positive changes.