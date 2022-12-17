First photo of man jailed for deliberately setting victim on fire at Dudley petrol station

Stephen Burden who deliberately set another man on fire at a petrol station

Stephen Burden targeted his 20-year-old victim following an earlier dispute, leaving him in a critical condition for weeks in hospital.

Police were called to the Texaco garage in Himley Road on the evening of June 2, a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard earlier this week.

CCTV showed the victim had arrived initially as a passenger in a Jeep with two other men before moving over to the driver’s seat a short time afterwards.

Shortly after, a Volkswagen driven by 31-year-old Burden, of Wilkinson Road, Darlaston, arrived at the petrol station.

As the Jeep driver entered the shop to pay for the fuel, Burden filled up a can with petrol before running over to the Jeep and throwing the fuel over him and igniting it.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received critical care treatment for serious burns affecting nearly a fifth of his body.

Burden and co-defendant Grant Thomas, 30, of Turners Hill Road, Lower Gornal, both stood trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with attempted murder but were found not guilty.

However, Burden admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was imprisoned for six years.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from force CID at West Midlands Police, said: “This was a very nasty attack at a busy petrol station.