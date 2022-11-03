Fundraiser launched for family of taxi driver Anakh Singh reaches more than £8,000

Nine Elms Lane in Wolverhampton

Anakh Singh was found in critical condition in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village, on Sunday morning and despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolverhampton-based ABC Cars, where Mr Singh worked, set up a JustGiving page in his memory to raise £2,000 for his family and it hit its target on Tuesday.

It has now reached more than £8,200, with more than 360 people making donations.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road, Merridale, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday charged with Mr Singh's murder.

He was remanded in custody until December 5 when the matter will next be heard.

Speaking earlier this week, director of ABC Cars, Greg Caley said Mr Singh's death had brought together a community who had wanted to show their support.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two from Wolverhampton, he said: "The chap was ever so kind, he was a lovely man and a very hard worker.

"He had worked for us for five years. We are still coming to terms with it."

Stunned residents in Nine Elms Lane said investigating officers set up cordons near where the silver-coloured taxi was positioned and carried out to door-to-door inquiries in the aftermath.

Any witnesses with information about the incident should contact detectives via live chat at west-midlands.police,uk, or phone 101 quoting log 1516, of October 30.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org