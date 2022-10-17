Three arrested during vehicle crime crackdown in Staffordshire

In the last fortnight more than 20 stolen vehicles have been recovered as part of a new operation in Staffordshire.

Operation Bormus began in July following an increase in reports of vehicle thefts.

On Sunday, a stolen Ford Connect van was recovered after officers spotted it on the M6 near junction 12.

Following a pursuit, the van was found abandoned on a field on Clive Road in Pattingham.

A 20-year-old man, from Perton, and a 20-year-old woman, from Wolverhampton, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A 19-year-old man, from Perton, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

All three remain in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

It brings the total number of those arrested during the three-month operation to more than 30.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker, of the South Staffordshire Local Policing Team, said: “Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle.

“If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.

“You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight. An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.

“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.