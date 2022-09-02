Complaints of antisocial behaviour as youths bang on doors at midnight in Stafford

Stafford has seen a surge in anti-social behaviour this week

In the last two days, police have received a number of separate anti-social behaviour reports from the Baswich and Wildwood areas.

Most recently, a group of three white male youths on bicycles were reportedly banging on the door of a residential property at 12am on Thursday, near to Stockton Lane.

An hour later, at 1am, at least five youths were seen dragging traffic cones and rubbish bins into the road near Porlock Avenue, before leaving the area on bicycles.

During the early hours of Wednesday, a group of male youths were also seen acting suspiciously near Wildwood Drive.

One was riding a bicycle, the other was riding a push scooter, and the third was on foot.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of the Stafford local policing team, said: “We would like to reassure residents that we have increased patrols in the areas and are actively investigating these reports.

“The local policing team remains committed to addressing the concerns of our communities and stopping those who seek to cause problems in our areas.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 2 of 1 September.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.