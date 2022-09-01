Notification Settings

Wolverhampton men arrested and axe seized after burglary in Lichfield

By Eleanor Lawson

Two men from Wolverhampton have been arrested following a burglary in Lichfield earlier today.

Police were called to a business off Conduit Street. Photo: Google
Police were called to a business off Conduit Street just after 1am, where officers found debris and empty cash bags on the floor.

Two men had been seen getting into a black BMW following the theft.

Officers then stopped a black BMW at around 2.40am on Penmire Grove, Walsall, and seized an axe, screwdriver and gloves.

A 30-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and going equipped for burglary.

A 45-year-old man, also from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop a vehicle when required by a constable and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

