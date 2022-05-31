Notification Settings

Badly behaved Sandwell flight passenger given £1,000 fine for abuse

By Deborah Hardiman

A drunk flight passenger from the Black Country who shouted abuse at fellow holidaymakers and crew has been fined £1,000.

The badly behaved man, 25, was travelling from Turkey on May 10 with his family when he became abusive and refused to follow the cabin crew's safety instructions.

But when it landed at Birmingham Airport officers boarded the plane and arrested him. He was later charged with an offence of boarding an aircraft while drunk.

At a hearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on May 25 the unnamed man from Sandwell pleaded guilty and was fined £1,000 for his unacceptable behaviour.

Sergeant Phil Beale, from the Airport Policing team, said: “Behaviour like this on board an aircraft is completely unacceptable. It is not fair to other passengers and crew to experience this kind of behaviour, especially when they cannot just walk away.

“We will be there to meet anyone off the plane who are disruptive and put others in danger. We want passengers to enjoy every minute of their holiday, including their journey in the air.”

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

