Badly behaved Sandwell flight passenger given £1,000 fine for abuse

The badly behaved man, 25, was travelling from Turkey on May 10 with his family when he became abusive and refused to follow the cabin crew's safety instructions.

But when it landed at Birmingham Airport officers boarded the plane and arrested him. He was later charged with an offence of boarding an aircraft while drunk.

At a hearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on May 25 the unnamed man from Sandwell pleaded guilty and was fined £1,000 for his unacceptable behaviour.

Sergeant Phil Beale, from the Airport Policing team, said: “Behaviour like this on board an aircraft is completely unacceptable. It is not fair to other passengers and crew to experience this kind of behaviour, especially when they cannot just walk away.