Stourbridge murder accused court appearance

By Deborah Hardiman

Five people accused of being involved in the shooting of a man in Stourbridge have appeared in court.

Caslon Crescent, where John Jones was allegedly shot dead
Ravi Talware, 31, of no fixed address, and Kevin Waldron, 40, of Leonard Road, Wollaston, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with the murder of John Jones on Friday.

Mr Jones, 36, died from fatal gunshot injuries following an alleged incident, in Caslon Crescent, Norton, on February 25.

Talware is also charged with possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Two youths, aged 16, and a third youth, aged 15, also appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with conspiracy to commit murder relating to the same case.

No pleas were taken.

All five defendants were remanded in custody until May 20 when they will appear at the crown court.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

