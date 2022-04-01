Stourbridge murder accused court appearance

Caslon Crescent, where John Jones was allegedly shot dead

Ravi Talware, 31, of no fixed address, and Kevin Waldron, 40, of Leonard Road, Wollaston, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with the murder of John Jones on Friday.

Mr Jones, 36, died from fatal gunshot injuries following an alleged incident, in Caslon Crescent, Norton, on February 25.

Talware is also charged with possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Two youths, aged 16, and a third youth, aged 15, also appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with conspiracy to commit murder relating to the same case.

No pleas were taken.