Schoolboy Stourbridge stabbing victims 'serious but stable' in hospital

Stourbridge

Two schoolboys stabbed in Stourbridge are in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police have said.

Talbot Street in Stourbridge remained cordoned off on Wednesday
The teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were knifed in a car park at the Ryemarket Shopping Centre at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The attack sparked a major emergency response, with an air ambulance landing at Old Swinford Hospital School.

The boys were seriously injured and were taken to hospital where they are now in a stable condition.

Meanwhile a weapon has been recovered by officers investigating the attack, West Midlands Police said.

However the force has not yet confirmed the type of weapon found.

Police outside the Ryemarket Shopping Centre

The area was cordoned off in the aftermath of the attack and a blue tent remained in place behind police tape on Talbot Street on Wednesday morning, while several police vehicles were stationed around the centre.

So far no arrests have been made.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are currently trawling through CCTV and have spoken to a number of witnesses but would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to us, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact us quoting log 3351 of 15/3. Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

