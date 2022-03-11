Hundreds of tubs of baby milk powder stolen in latest M6 lorry theft

Lorries were targeted at Hilton services. Photo: Google

A total of nine pallets holding around 630 tubs of milk formula and boxes of cheese were taken during a number of thefts from HGVs parked at M6 service stations in Staffordshire, with a total of seven lorries being damaged.

The first theft is believed to have taken place between 10pm on Tuesday, March 8, and 6.15am the following day, with the baby milk powder stolen from inside a silver Scania. Another three incidents were reported later on Wednesday, March 9.

Two men were seen forcing their way into a number of vehicles at around 2.45am at the M6 northbound Stafford Services.

Both offenders had dark hair and dark clothing, and one of them had a rucksack.

A Renault, Mercedes and two other HGVs were damaged, although nothing was reported stolen.

Later that day, at 6am, a white Mercedes truck was targeted on Hilton Park Services on the M6 northbound, where boxes of cheese were stolen.

Offenders targeted another Mercedes HGV on the same premises at approximately 8.05am, although nothing was reported stolen.

The thefts are the latest in a spate incidents where parked up lorries have been targeted overnight.

In January 60 LED TVs were stolen from the back of a lorry parked at Stafford Services. The theft was discovered when the driver found the back of the vehicle and containers inside were open while conducting his morning checks.

Another lorry driver, this time parked at Hilton Park, disturbed would-be thieves attempting to steal Bush TVs from this HGV after slashing a hole in its curtain. The two men in dark clothing fled empty-handed.

Last month two pallets of nitrous oxide canisters - better known as laughing gas - worth around £11,000 were stolen from a truck at Stafford Services.

Officers would also encourage anyone who may have dashcam footage of the areas at the time of the latest thefts and criminal damage instances to get in touch.