Nearly 40 new police recruits to be sworn in

The ceremony, to take place at Staffordshire Police Headquarters on March 16, will see the 39 new recruits read their attestation pledge and receive their policing powers.

The latest intake includes four transferee officers from other forces and 35 student officers.

The new recruits will get on-the-job training and education through a programme delivered by the force and Staffordshire University.

They will work towards a degree in professional policing practice.

After attending practical and theory-based teaching sessions and supported online learning, the new officers will join teams across the county to carry on their training.

Ongoing assessments and reviews will take place to ensure officers continue to learn and make progress.

Support will also be provided by a tutor at the university and their own personal police tutor whilst on deployments.

Joann Blandford, cohort lead for the PEQF programme at Staffordshire Police, said: “The attestation is an important occasion for officers and I wish the new recruits the very best for their future careers with Staffordshire Police.